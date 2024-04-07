Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $688,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after buying an additional 4,280,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $235,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $68,961,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 730,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. 1,928,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Edward Jones began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

