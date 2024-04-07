Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,379,000 after acquiring an additional 637,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 192.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Titan International stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Titan International had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $390.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at $657,241.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

