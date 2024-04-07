Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New $572,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Fortive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David grew its holdings in Fortive by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 2,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,218,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.27. 1,251,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

