Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $968.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $926.73 and a 200 day moving average of $778.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $480.45 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.68.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

