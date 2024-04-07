Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. 2,054,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

