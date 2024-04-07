Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %
ET stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.84. 7,853,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970,022. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.64.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
