Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 59,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,602.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,082,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after buying an additional 1,960,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 9,826,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,088,186. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

