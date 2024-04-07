Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $546,000 Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.21. 432,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $953.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

