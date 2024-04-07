Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after buying an additional 1,744,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,952,000 after buying an additional 522,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BX opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.