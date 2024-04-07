Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

NYSE STE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $213.48. The stock had a trading volume of 434,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,516. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $180.54 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.08 and a 200-day moving average of $218.63.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

