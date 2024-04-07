Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VTV stock opened at $160.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

