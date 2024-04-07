Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of INTC opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

