UBS Group Cuts AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $19.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

AES Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AES by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 91,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AES by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,749 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AES by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 96,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

