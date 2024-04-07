Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.86. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

