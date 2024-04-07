Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.86. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%.
Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares Company Profile
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
