Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 285,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

UNP stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

