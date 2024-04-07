Uniswap Market Capitalization Achieves $6.79 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $11.34 or 0.00016278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and approximately $151.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.39057562 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 979 active market(s) with $124,494,335.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

