United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 3.8 %

UG opened at $7.60 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United-Guardian Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.