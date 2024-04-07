United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,394,220.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $1,394,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.85. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.