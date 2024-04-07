UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lifted by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.74. 5,718,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.62.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

