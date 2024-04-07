Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UVE. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $375.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.12 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,191,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,267,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 250.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 339,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 242,895 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 199.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 48,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 189.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 50,014 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

