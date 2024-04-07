Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,943,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521,140 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 5.84% of Uranium Energy worth $146,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Uranium Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 4,976,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,263. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In related news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

