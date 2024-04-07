V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. V.F. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.27%.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in V.F. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,308,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,402,000 after acquiring an additional 192,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

