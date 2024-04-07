Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $183.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

