Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $149.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.62.

VLO opened at $183.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after buying an additional 699,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after buying an additional 694,224 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

