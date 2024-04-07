VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,072,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.31 and a 200-day moving average of $178.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

