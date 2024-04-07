Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 753.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

