Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $45,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VYM stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

