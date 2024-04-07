Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $518.38 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $368.39 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $516.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

