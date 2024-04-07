Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $26,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $238.00. The stock had a trading volume of 228,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,618. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.13 and a fifty-two week high of $241.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

