Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.68% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $42,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 160,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,575. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $119.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

