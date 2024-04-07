Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.6% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $257.18. 4,175,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,977. The firm has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.98.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

