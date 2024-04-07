Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,885,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,976,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of TechnipFMC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,777. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $27.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.68%.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

