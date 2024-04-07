Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 18,345 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 2.03. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

