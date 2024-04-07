Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 67,887 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,887 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Avery Dennison worth $32,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 510,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 271,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.11. 360,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.24. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $225.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.