Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,071 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $35,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TYL stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.18. 210,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,276. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.59 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.26.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.