Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 214.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,165 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $30,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 105,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.31. The stock had a trading volume of 351,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

