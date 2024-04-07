Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE AJG traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.99. The stock had a trading volume of 690,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,728. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $194.77 and a 12 month high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

