Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,154,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,042,312. The company has a market cap of $256.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

