Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $39.55 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.99% of Rush Enterprises worth $39,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4,929.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 321,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,539. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

