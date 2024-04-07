Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,029 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 266,450 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.33% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $21,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.43. 103,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.29. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

