Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,025 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $19,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $235,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $68,961,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nasdaq by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after acquiring an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 730,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. 1,928,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,111. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

