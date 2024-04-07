Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.13 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $44.13 million and $845,136.95 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00069416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00024770 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00015955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,576,456,164 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

