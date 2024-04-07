Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.070-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

