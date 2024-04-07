Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.96 and a 52 week high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

