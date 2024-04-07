VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.06

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and traded as high as $58.93. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 44,253 shares.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $896.09 million, a PE ratio of -1,175.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.2634 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,099.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
