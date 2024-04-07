Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,680 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victrex (LON:VCT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($21.97) to GBX 1,680 ($21.09) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Victrex to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,090 ($26.24) to GBX 1,680 ($21.09) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Victrex Price Performance

Victrex Increases Dividend

LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,296 ($16.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,825.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,152 ($14.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,716 ($21.54). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,307.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,396.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.58) per share. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,450.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victrex

In other Victrex news, insider Dame Vivienne Cox purchased 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.15) per share, with a total value of £14,834.76 ($18,622.60). In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,294 ($16.24) per share, with a total value of £51,760 ($64,976.15). Also, insider Dame Vivienne Cox bought 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,366 ($17.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,834.76 ($18,622.60). Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

