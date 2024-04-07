Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd decreased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for about 9.2% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of Vipshop worth $48,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Vipshop by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 596,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.41. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

