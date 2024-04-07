Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 0.1 %

VSTO stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 249,342 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

