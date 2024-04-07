Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFST. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 631.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $156,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,306 shares in the company, valued at $543,725.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $529.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFST shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Business First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

