Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 1,068 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,629,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 703,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 301,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SPXC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.07. 293,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,704. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $124.81.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

